Twins
Twins' Maeda stays optimistic while enduring an unfamiliar absence
The righthander is recovering from elbow surgery and says it's not an absolute he'll pitch in 2022.
Gophers
Colorado coach excited to face U after near-miss against Texas A&M
Karl Dorrell's Buffaloes were close to knocking off the No. 5 Aggies in a 10-7 loss last weekend.
Gophers
Colorado Buffaloes players to watch
Linebacker Nate Landman is a defensive standout.
Sports
Biles tells senators FBI turned 'blind eye' to reports of gymnasts' abuse
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a "blind eye" to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.
Wolves
Beverley says he's expecting playoffs with Timberwolves
Veteran guard Patrick Beverly is new to the team, but he has made the postseason every year of his career and isn't expecting to break that streak.