St. Paul
15-year-old arrested in fatal hit-and-run in St. Paul
Family members say the teen's arrest marks a step toward accountability and justice.
Gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel, leave 20 dead
At least 40 people were wounded in the late Friday night attack and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene at Mogadishu's popular Hayat Hotel.
Variety
With drive-in movies, barbecues and ax throwing, Twin Cities churches aim to beckon people back
Disc golf. Board games. Ax throwing. BYOB (bring your own bow) archery shoots.These may not be your typical church events, but they pepper the calendars…
Business
Peak inflation may shift investor perceptions of U.S. dollar
The U.S. may have seen its highest inflation rate, but the effect on the dollar trade depends on what's happening in other countries.
Photos: Vikings play San Francisco in preseason action
The Minnesota Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.