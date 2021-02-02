More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Politics
Dems: Trump aimed 'loaded cannon' of supporters at Capitol
Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats said Tuesday in making their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.
Nation
Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
The deadliest month yet of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.
Randball
Rubio and the Timberwolves aren't giving each other what they need
Twenty games into this largely disappointing season, two things are true: What Ricky Rubio envisioned of the Wolves has yet to materialize, and vice-versa.
Variety
Hal Holbrook, actor who channeled Mark Twain, dies at 95
He was the shadowy patriot Deep Throat in "All the President's Men" and an achingly grandfatherly character in "Into the Wild," for which he received an Oscar nomination.