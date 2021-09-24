More from Star Tribune
Variety
Yuen: The grief of losing your parents' language
The young should not be shamed for losing their ancestral tongue.
Gophers
'Ultimate alpha.' Gophers receiver Autman-Bell back where he belongs
For Chris Autman-Bell, the return from a leg injury suffered last month didn't just feed his competitive needs. It also renewed the family feeling he has with the Gophers.
Gov. Walz: 'We need to keep folks on the land'
Gov. Tim Walz and Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen announced a drought relief package for Minnesota farmers and livestock producers impacted by severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season.
The Twins Beat
Toronto's Jose Berrios faces former Twins teammates at Target Field
The Blue Jays righthander was the winning pitcher against the Twins on Sunday in Toronto.
Local
New Minneapolis nonprofit launches LGBTQ mentoring program, one of few in U.S.
New nonprofit Queerspace Collective fills a crucial void in LGBTQ mentoring programs.