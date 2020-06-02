More from Star Tribune
Fourth day of protest in Madison shuts down state highway
Protesters shut down a six-lane state highway that feeds into downtown Madison for a second day on Tuesday, as Gov. Tony Evers called for the Legislature to pass a law to reduce the use of police force and urged a united battle against racism.
Minneapolis
Minn. officials talk of 'systems change' at Minneapolis Police Dept.
It came as they announced the state Human Rights Department will look at Minneapolis police policies and procedures over the past 10 years to determine if police engaged in discriminatory practices. The city's chief acknowledged there is work to be done.
Local
Protests express raw feelings in Minnesota over George Floyd's death
Clergy members held a silent march while protesters returned to the State Capitol, sharing their message peacefully in the second week of protests after Floyd was killed in police custody at 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue.
Minneapolis
Trucker who rolled into 35W protest released without charges
"Investigators are in the process of gathering additional information and answers to aid in the charging decision," a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says.
Minneapolis
Riots, arson leave Minnesota communities of color devastated
Now, ethnically diverse neighborhoods are grappling with the loss of jobs, services and investments.