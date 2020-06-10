More from Star Tribune
Bill Gossman dies at 67: An artist in clay, he left his fingerprints on the town of New London, Minnesota
Bill Gossman had a way with clay. Whistling, he'd dig his thumbs into a big hunk of it and, in minutes, form it into an…
Cristobal remnants bring thunderstorms, flooding to Midwest
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal were moving out of the Midwest and into Canada on Wednesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.
Thousands attend Black Lives Matter demo in Amsterdam
Thousands of people demonstrated Wednesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a park in Amsterdam named for South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.
Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises reform
The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from police union contract negotiations, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday, as he announced initial steps in what he said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of George Floyd's death.
