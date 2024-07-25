More from Star Tribune
Harris and Netanyahu meet in VP's ceremonial office
Netanyahu met separately with President Joe Biden earlier in the day, in his first White House visit since before President Donald Trump left office in 2020.
Sailing into a drier, hotter pattern with periods of thick wildfire smoke
We are pivoting from tracking heavy T-storms to tracking thick plumes of wildfire smoke, with a good shot at 90F from Saturday into much of next week
'We are not playing around,' Harris says at gathering of historically Black sorority
Vice President Kamala Harris asked members of Zeta Phi Beta on Wednesday for their help in electing her president in November.
Experts say twice-yearly injection offers women 100% protection against HIV
A study has shown that twice-yearly injections of a drug used to treat AIDS have been 100% effective in preventing new HIV infections in young women.
Smoky sunshine with dry weather into Saturday - streak of 90s possible next week
We appear to be finally transitioning into a hotter, drier weather pattern with 90s next week, and a rare spell of dry, sunny weather into at least Saturday