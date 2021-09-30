More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Kubiak. Stefanski bring their own twists to their shared offensive systems
The longtime friends will call plays against each other Sunday when Klint Kubiak's Vikings face Kevin Stefanski's Browns at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Local
Cute and driverless, Med City Mover will pioneer automated vehicles in Minnesota
It represents an $1.5 million effort by MnDOT to assess how automated vehicles might operate on Minnesota streets and in our storied climate.
Gold George Floyd statue goes on display in New York
George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd was intimately involved with artist Chris Carnabuci and the Confront Art group in the making of the exhibit.
Wolves
Patrick Beverley ready to challenge his new Timberwolves teammates
The veteran guard known for defense is ready to help Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell improve.
Wild
Wild goalie Cam Talbot looks forward to a busy season
After an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, the veteran netminder is happy to see the 82-game schedule again.