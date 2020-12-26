More from Star Tribune
Local
Group pushes to diversify volunteering at Minnesota nonprofits
Nonprofits want to recruit more people of color, but many already help in church, school, sports.
Local
Twin Cities metro-area homeowners facing friendlier property-tax outlook
Hennepin and Ramsey counties keeping rates flat due to pandemic; a third of metro cities see decrease.
Gingerbread monolith appears on San Francisco hill
No one has stepped forward to claim credit for creating it.
Politics
Rep. Rena Moran leverages life experience in rise to top Minnesota Capitol post
Story by Jessie Van Berkel • Photos by Glen Stubbe • Star Tribune staff
Coronavirus
Minnesota students, professors say college during pandemic was 'not a lot of fun'
Minnesota colleges have closed the book on the strangest fall semester in recent memory, one in which students and professors alike spent much of their…