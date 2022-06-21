More from Star Tribune
Sports
Hall of Fame jockey Stevens turns into an agent with a rising sensation as a client
Harry Hernandez, 25, has won 139 races this year, the third-highest total in North America, entering Wednesday's big slate at Canterbury Park.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results, odds and racing updates
Jay Lietzau's picks, race results, entries, odds and horse racing news.
Twins
Schedule quirks leave Twins having played six more games than second-place Cleveland
The MLB schedule has been quirky because of the lockout and early-season games. The Twins will still be challenged by the schedule and the new 13-pitcher roster limit.
St. Paul
St. Paul dumps middle school's name
Ramsey Middle School now to be known as Hidden River.
Georgia election workers testify about harassment
Two former Fulton County election workers testify before the House Jan. 6th Committee about how they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.