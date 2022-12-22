More from Star Tribune
FTX founder allowed $250 million bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried left Manhattan federal court after his parents signed a $250 million personal recognizance bond. Read more about him here.
West Metro
Orono gave 'sweetheart' land deals to city officials, ex-mayors charge
Current city leaders say the transactions were needed to correct inaccurate, century-old property maps.
Gophers
Syracuse defense vs. Gophers will be in the hands of a Minnesotan at Pinstripe Bowl
Mahtomedi native Nick Monroe was named the interim defensive coordinator when Tony White left for Nebraska.
Local
Met Council approves additional $111 million for Southwest light-rail line, but more is needed
The action follows the Hennepin County Board's approval last week of an additional $100 million for the project.
Weather
Arctic air on the way: Tonight 'will take a turn for the worse'
By early evening, MnDOT was advising no travel overnight in 13 southwest counties "due to limited visibility and extreme weather conditions which may be life-threatening if stranded." The agency closed I-90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border.