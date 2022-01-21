More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whalen works to rally Gophers after 56-point loss to Iowa
"There is no question we all need to do better," Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen said.
Vikings
Source: Browns' Adofo-Mensah, Chiefs' Poles gain second interviews in Vikings' GM search
The Vikings are expected to meet again with both candidates next week after an initial round of eight interviews to find Rick Spielman's replacement.
From Turkey to Stillwater, artists and public embrace the bitter Minnesota cold
Snow carvers and the public descended on Stillwater for the World Snow Sculpting competition.
Coronavirus
Omicron variant now hitting Minnesota long-term care homes
New cases had been falling last month after residents received COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Gophers
U volleyball adds two transfers: Davis (from Ohio State) and McGhie (Kansas)
Coach Hugh McCutcheon is adding pieces to a team that reached the Elite Eight last season.