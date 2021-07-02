More from Star Tribune
Florida condo deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles from the site of the deadly collapse in South Florida.
Twins
J.A. Happ hit hard again as Twins lose fourth in a row, 7-4 to Royals
The Twins starter blew a lead by giving up six runs in 4⅓ innings.
Twins
Reusse: Return of sports was a remarkable story for the first half of 2021
In the middle of the year, we're almost back to normal thanks to vaccinations.
Evening forecast: Low of 67; clear to partly cloudy ahead of a hot weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild signs Joel Eriksson Ek to eight-year, $42 million contract
Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala are next on the list for GM Bill Guerin.