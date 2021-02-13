More from Star Tribune
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial
The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump was thrown into confusion Saturday as lawmakers voted to consider hearing witnesses, a step that could significantly extend the proceedings and delay a vote on whether the former president incited the deadly Capitol insurrection.
Politics
Senate reaches deal to skip witnesses in Trump trial
The Senate reached a deal on Saturday to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. The agreement averts a prolonged trial and sets up closing arguments from both sides on Saturday.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Business
Minnesota stores see signs customers crave in-person shopping
Retailers large and small are seeing gradual increases in customers returning to stores.