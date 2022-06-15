More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Former U hockey commit Cruz Lucius heading to Wisconsin instead
The former Gentry Academy standout originally committed to Minnesota at age 13 but backed out in May.
Business
Sun Country Airlines introduces passenger flights to Vancouver
The Twin Cities-based carrier started twice weekly passenger service to Vancouver.
Fed rate hike means even higher consumer costs
Record low-interest mortgages are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. You'll pay more for an auto loan
Evening forecast: Low of 64; mainly clear and quiet
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Late runs, solid pitching lift Twins past Mariners 5-0
Sonny Gray and five relievers shut down Seattle as the Twins claimed the series 2-1.