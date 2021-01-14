More from Star Tribune
Sports
Kaprizov scores on OT breakaway in debut, lifts Wild over Kings 4-3
Rookie Kirill Kaprizov was the standout of a new-look Wild for 2021, scoring the game-winner in overtime and assisting on two other goals — a sensational NHL debut for the Russian winger.
The Wolves Beat
Wolves hit with first absences under COVID protocols
Citing "health and safety protocols," the Wolves announced Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio will miss Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Sports
Teenage Venezuelan shortstop tops Twins' list of international free agents
Danny De Andrade and seven others set to join the Twins organization, although signings won't be official until players pass physicals.
Winter prep sports open with masks and sighs of relief to be back
Parking lots replaced locker rooms but after a six-week delay, more than 400 hockey and basketball teams finally got to play.