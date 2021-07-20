More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Johnson trying to balance search for players this season and next
Seven seniors are lined up to play in 2021-22, which could result in a large 2022 freshman class.
Twins
Polanco picks up some fielding tricks from Twins teammate Simmons
Second baseman Jorge Polanco closely watches shortstop Andrelton Simmons for better and faster ways to get rid of the ball and get outs.
Fauci, Paul clash on virus, trade charges of lying
A recurring clash between the government's top infectious disease doctor and a U.S. senator has erupted again on Capitol Hill.
Golf
Shared love for dogs brings a teenage artist, 3M champ Wolff their own gifts
Matthew Wolff, the 2019 3M Open winner, presented a backyard artist's studio to an oncology patient from St. Paul who has her own Etsy shop featuring artwork of her Corgi and dogs of all shapes and sizes.
Sen. Mitch McConnell urges Americans to get vaccinated
The Republican Senate leader gave a stark and grave warning of a repeat of last year's shutdowns if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.