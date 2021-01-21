More from Star Tribune
Business
State regulators fine Xcel Energy $1M over dispute with solar developers
The complaints, most from All Energy Solar, were over delays connecting solar projects to the electricity grid.
Coronavirus
Minnesota senior test clinics expand COVID-19 vaccine access
Changes in state strategy include electronic case investigation option, and testing advisory for active children and young adults.
Local
U.S. Bank Stadium's water woes surface again with bubbly replacement barriers
Contingency fund will be tapped for $800,000 to address the problem; contractor Mortenson had sought $3.2 million to repair the leaky panels.
Fauci: 'Liberating' to work with new team on virus
The nation's leading infectious disease expert was back in the White House briefing room.
Puck Drop
Gophers women's hockey adds six players for 2021-22 team
Among the signees are three members of the U.S. gold medal-winning team in the 2020 Under-18 World Championship.