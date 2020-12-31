More from Star Tribune
Fatal Minneapolis police shooting leads to tense standoff between neighbors and cops
Tempers flared as several hundred people gathered near the scene of a fatal police shooting in South Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Officers and crowds dispersed peacefully early Thursday morning.
Gophers
Gophers basketball has established a solid identity during recent rise
Scoring in transition matters to Minnesota's offense, which averaged 16 fast-break points the past three games - all wins. But Wisconsin will try to slow things down.
Local
Mpls. police shoot and kill man during stop
For much of the evening, a large police presence as well as an angry crowd were at the scene, a gas station near 36th Street and S. Cedar Avenue. Chief Medaria Arradondo said that witnesses reported the suspect fired first, and officers returned fire. Arradondo added he would move quickly to release body cam footage, likely today.
Vikings
Eric Kendricks is the 2020 Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year
The star Vikings linebacker turned his private social justice work into public activism after the killing of George Floyd.
Local
Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine
A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.