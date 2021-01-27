More from Star Tribune
San Francisco to rename Washington, Lincoln schools
After months of controversy, the board voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of committing to renaming 44 San Francisco school sites.
Politics
GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again
The head of the Republican National Committee on Wednesday declined to encourage former President Donald Trump to run for the White House in 2024, saying the GOP would stay "neutral" in its next presidential primary.
Politics
Minnesota leaders clash over state aid for repairing damage from George Floyd riots
Minnesota leaders are debating the state's financial responsibility for helping Minneapolis and St. Paul pay for property damage and other costs related to last summer's…
Sports
La Velle E. Neal III will become Star Tribune sports columnist
A reporter covering the Twins and baseball for more than two decades, Neal will take on a new opportunity. Star Tribune readers will see his columns starting in February.