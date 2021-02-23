More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening weather: Low of 29 and overcast, with showers and flurries possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers Football
Gophers defensive lineman Ali Saad to transfer
Saad had yet to play a game for the Gophers after his first season with the team.
Coronavirus
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon
COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month, and the companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most Americans to get inoculated by summer.
Business
McDonald's joins the fight for chicken sandwich supremacy
Fast-food chains like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have been vying for chicken supremacy, capitalizing on the sandwich's popularity with customers.
Puck Drop
John Mayasich named recipient of State of Hockey Legacy Award
The award, presented by the Wild in conjunction with Minnesota Hockey and Fox Sports North, recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary and long-term contributions to hockey in Minnesota.