Vikings
Agent: Tackle Hill signing one-year deal to stay with Vikings
The Vikings won't lose all their offensive tackle depth this offseason, keeping reserve Rashod Hill, according to his agent Brett Tessler.
Politics
Minnesota Senate aims to curb Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers
State's executive council also extends those emergency powers another month.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin defense seeks trial delay after news of $27M city settlement with Floyd family
Defense feels that announcement of the settlement during jury selection harms chance at a fair trial.
Local
Navy bows out of war artifacts dispute between Minneapolis, Minnetonka
A former Legion Post commander speaks up about the deepening intrigue of the ship wheel and bell.