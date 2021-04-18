More from Star Tribune
Local
Hundreds gather for peaceful rally in St. Paul
In Brookyn Center meanwhile, Mayor Mike Elliott declared a citywide curfew starting at 11 p.m. Sunday and extending until 6 a.m. Monday.
Local
$25M overhaul aims to improve safety in busy Coon Rapids corridor
Foley Boulevard is one of the busiest corridors in Coon Rapids, both for vehicular traffic and trains.As many a 4,000 vehicles a day travel along…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Medcalf: Gawking at Black pain steals our humanity
What's the line between reporting atrocities and feeding fascination with Black trauma?