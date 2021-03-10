More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' financial bind leading to cuts, and a chance to reshuffle the deck
The Vikings, like many NFL teams, are dumping players to get under a shrunken salary cap, making for an intriguing free agency market this month.…
Vikings
Vikings release left tackle Reiff in cost-cutting move
The NFL set the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million per team, or $15.7 million lower than last year. The Vikings then cut Riley Reiff in a move that saved them more than $11 million in cap space
Evening forecast: Showers could be mixed with snow late; low of 35
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Storm, tornado threats linger in southeast Minnesota
No twisters had been observed as of 5 p.m., despite pop-up warnings.
Gophers
Can Marcus Carr carry Gophers in Big Ten tourney opener?
What to watch for in tonight's Big Ten men's basketball tournament opener in Indianapolis.