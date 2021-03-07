More from Star Tribune
Nation
With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes
With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House's agenda such as voting rights.
Local
Speed limit rising to 60 mph on Crosstown and I-394
Last fall, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) raised the speed limit on Hwy. 100 through Edina and St. Louis Park.New speed limit signs went…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Chauvin Trial
Medcalf: Security buildup before Derek Chauvin trial risks stifling voice of marginalized communities
If the line between protesters and opportunists isn't drawn and respected, it could create more challenges for all involved