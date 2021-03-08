More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Duluth
Report recommends investing $23M in Duluth's Spirit Mountain
A report recommended investing another $23 million in the ski hill.
Twins
Reusse: Riddle could solve Twins' search for infield depth
The 29-year-old lefthanded hitter has 246 games in the big leagues, most with Miami, the team that drafted him in 2013, and 23 with Pittsburgh last season.
Video
Bridgett Floyd thanks supporters after first day of Derek Chauvin trial
George Floyd's sister Bridgett called for kindness and understanding among supporters and police officers alike.