Wild
'Team effort' on the scoresheet keeps Wild rolling
A Wednesday night victory over powerful Tampa Bay was the ninth in their past 11 games.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis seeks more homeowners for program to scrub racial covenants
The city estimates that thousands of deeds in the city still have discriminatory covenants, and it's encouraging more homeowners to participate in the free program to have them removed.
Outdoors
Anderson: Best place to raise kids? Here's suggestions for Walz
Gov. Tim Walz's ambitions belie the state of the state, and the direction Minnesota lands and waters are headed.
Colleges
Four Minnesotans help two Utah teams make noise in the Pac-12
Basketball Across Minnesota: Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson are members of Utah's first-ever top-10 women's team; Ben Carlson and Gabe Madsen helped the Utes men start 4-0 in the Pac-12.
Local
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
His sentence includes two years of probation and the loss of his hunting privileges in 48 states for three years.