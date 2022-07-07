More from Star Tribune
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17
Among them were gymnast Simone Biles, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.
Evening forecast: Low of 70; partly cloudy and widely separated storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis orders multiple homeless camps to vacate
The camps at Near North, Midtown Phillips and the Quarry add up to as many as 180 people.
Obituaries
Darren Ginther, St. Paul school district administrator, mentor and teammate, dies at 38
Educator headed the office of college and career readiness for St. Paul Public Schools.
Four wounded in St. Cloud shootout
Police investigating dispute that left two young men and two teenagers injured.