Wolves
Rudy Gobert joins Wolves, says 'The goal is to win a championship'
The team's new center envisions a good fit with the organization and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
Twins
Bullpen blues: Twins lead five different times, but lose to White Sox 9-8 in 10 innings
After Gio Urshela's two-run homer gave the Twins an 8-6 lead in the eighth, Andrew Vaughn tied it with blast of his own.
Wild
For second year in a row, Wild has two first-round picks in NHL draft
The Wild holds the No. 19 and No. 24 picks in Thursday night's first round. GM Bill Guerin said the team has a list and will stick to it. "You take the best player available," he said.
Obituaries
Marie Braun, lifelong peace and justice activist, dies at 87
The thousands of "No war in Iraq" signs that popped up in neighborhoods were courtesy of Marie and husband John.
Wild
Wild signs Jake Middleton to three-year, $7.35 million contract
The 26-year-old defenseman was acquired in March from San Jose and paired with captain Jared Spurgeon on the blue line.