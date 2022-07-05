More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota House leader says DFLers stayed quiet about THC edible law to give it chance of passing
Minneapolis
Boom Island gunfire wounds 8; 'several' in critical condition
"There was no formal July 4 event or fireworks in the park or on the river," a Park Board spokeswoman said.
Minneapolis
Gunfire hitting 7, fireworks as weapons unnerve Mpls.
Mayor Jacob Frey calls the incidents "idiot behavior."
Weather
Severe weather hits parts of southern Minnesota
A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Carver, Scott and Dakota counties near the Twin Cities metro area, along with roughly the I-90 corridor counties.
Wild
Fiala 'excited' to start next step in NHL career with L.A. Kings
Former Wild winger Kevin Fiala is headed West after he couldn't fit into the Wild's salary cap conundrum. "It is what it is right now," Fiala said Tuesday. I'm really excited right now for this new chapter."
Nation
Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.