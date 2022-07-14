More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Prosecutors expect to rest their case Friday in fatal road rage shooting in Plymouth
A Wisconsin motorist testifies the defendant pulled a gun on him earlier that day.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police fatally shoot man during standoff, city officials say
Two officers fired rifles in the incident, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation into the shooting. The agency did not say whether one or both officers fatally wounded the man.
Politics
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig files complaint against GOP challenger Tyler Kistner over late disclosure filing
Kistner's campaign said it was an administrative oversight.
Outdoors
Anderson: Best underdog story in Minnesota sports? Two dudes from Mankato
Fishing for Minnesota State Mankato, two young anglers beat the nation's best to qualify for a national tournament.
Evening forecast: Low of 69; increasing clouds with a strong thunderstorm late
Storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds.