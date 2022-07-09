More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Unlocking the secrets of the wolf, Minn.'s ancient predator
Minnesota has as many wolves as the rest of the Lower 48 states combined, and is the only state outside Alaska to never exterminate them. The mysterious predators and the people who live alongside them hold the secrets to coexisting and show just how much more there is to learn.
Sri Lanka protesters storm president's office
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Colombo in the biggest demonstration against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation's worst economic crisis.
Gophers
Scoggins: Motzko sees something 'special' after strong NHL Draft showing for Gophers hockey
Five of Bob Motzko's future Gophers players were taken in the 2022 NHL draft to join the already star-studded roster.
Evening forecast: Low of 69 and partly cloudy; storms possible Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Roster tweaks remain in progress for cash-strapped Wild
With the NHL draft complete and a new crop of prospects stocked for the future, the Wild must now turn to more immediate considerations.