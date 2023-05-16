More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Attorney General joins Ramsey County attorney's review of Hmong man's shooting by St. Paul police
St. Paul police shot 65-year-old Yia Xiong on February 11, stirring protests and calls for a thorough investigation.
Politics
Sick time provision would allow Minnesota workers to earn time off, paid by employers
Employees would earn one hour off for every 30 worked under a controversial provision in a sweeping jobs bill.
St. Cloud
Mora, Minn., family seeks county's help in gravel road dispute
The family is asking the Kanabec County Board to overrule Hillman Township's decision to stop maintaining the stretch of road.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 50; a clear and starry sky, with more summerlike weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Minnesota State Patrol joins ambitious nationwide push to recruit more women
The agency has a goal to increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30% by 2030.