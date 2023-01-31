More from Star Tribune
Sports
Bobby Hull was a hockey legend, but he leaves a complicated legacy
Things that happened off the ice, including allegations of domestic abuse by two of his wives, should not be ignored when chronicling the life of one of hockey's greats. Hull died at age 84.
High Schools
MN sports pioneer Teichroew dies, helped run first state girls tourneys
Former Richfield teacher and coach Velma Teichroew died at 95 after a lifetime of breaking down barriers. "Her young women walked past the raised eyebrows of the naysayers," said former MSHSL executive Dorothy McIntyre
High Schools
When college refs don't show, high school officials save the game
When no crew showed up to officiate Monday's game at the University of Minnesota Morris, athletic director Matt Johnson called on his prep connections for replacements to get the game going only a few minutes late.
Gophers
Gophers seek to be tough, defense-minded like next opponent
In his second season, coach Ben Johnson has yet to establish an identity for Gophers men's basketball. And he's not shy about admitting he wants his program to look like Rutgers.
Duluth
Once-retired musher Keith Aili wins his second Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title
Ryan Anderson, trying for a record fifth title, led for much of the race, but was about 8 minutes behind the winner.