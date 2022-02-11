More from Star Tribune
Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'
President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give "diplomacy every chance to succeed' in the Russia Ukraine crisis.
Evening forecast: Low of 25, with increasing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Olympics
What to watch today (and what's coming up) at the Beijing Olympics
An hour-by-hour look at the highlights of what's on TV and being streamed on the web as the Tokyo Games come to an end.
Wolves
Wolves try to find secret to success in second game of back-to-backs
Being tired or sore going into those back-end games is something players just need to push through, says forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Wild
Boldy's fast start with Wild might make landlord increase the rent
Teammate Jordan Greenway has the rookie, who picked up a hat trick Monday, billeted at his apartment.