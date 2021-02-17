More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
In wake of COVID-19, renewed calls for reparations
Supporters of forming a commission to study and consider reparations for Black Americans are renewing their efforts as the death of George Floyd in police custody and the ravages of COVID-19 bring renewed attention to the country's racial disparities.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis gym hopes to reopen outdoor workout space shut down by the city
Neighbors object to the grunts and the clanking weights, but the gym says its business is on the line.
Business
Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks
Federal agents have seized roughly 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.
Politics
Biden backs studying reparations as Congress considers bill
President Joe Biden's White House is giving its support to studying reparations for Black Americans, boosting Democratic lawmakers who are renewing efforts to create a commission on the issue amid the stark racial disparities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
Busiest January in 15 years for Twin Cities housing market
Last month ended with 43% fewer homes on the market than a year ago, suggesting a challenging 2021 for buyers.