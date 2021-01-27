More from Star Tribune
Local
Young Minnesotans excited about Biden's pitch to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt
Some believe the government should forgive even more.
Politics
Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday that he's discussing with colleagues whether a censure resolution to condemn former President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could be an alternative to impeachment, even as the Senate proceeds with a trial.
Vikings
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is already back in the gym to build off his big year
Of his All-Pro snub, the running back says, "I don't know how I didn't make the list."
Evening forecast: Low of 4 and clear, for a cold, moonlight night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Politics
GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again
The head of the Republican National Committee on Wednesday declined to encourage former President Donald Trump to run for the White House in 2024, saying the GOP would stay "neutral" in its next presidential primary.