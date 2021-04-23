More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United's 'place of worship' set to reopen for 4,100 faithful
Minnesota United has not played before fans at Allianz Field since October 2019 and team CEO Chris Wright predicts Saturday's crowd "will make the noise of 20,000.''
Evening forecast: Low of 38; overcast with a passing shower
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Inspired
Twin Cities artists create Interfaith Prayer Wall, bridging divides across religions
Twin Cities artists create interfaith canvas to bridge divides and inspire calm.
Variety
Oprah praises Minneapolis activist Nekima Levy Armstrong for justice work
The talk show host sent flowers to the Minneapolis woman who helped turn George Floyd's killing into a global conversation.
Music
Luke Bryan date at Treasure Island amphitheater adds hope for fall concerts
The Sept. 3 outdoor show is a new booking and will sell at full capacity.