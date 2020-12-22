More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Trump pardons 15, including GOP allies in Congress
President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including a pair of congressional Republicans who were strong and early supporters, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.
Coronavirus
Minn. care providers question COVID-19 vaccine allocations
A leader of one of the clinics said Minnesota's vaccination plan resembles a "trickle-down" model that perpetuates long-standing health inequities in the state.
Local
Dream no more, a white Christmas is on its way to Minnesota
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall across the Twin Cities on Wednesday.
Wolves
Towns prepares to carry on — and carry Timberwolves
A heartbreaking extended offseason will give way to basketball
Local
Minneapolis pays out $170,000 to settle lawsuit over police flash-bang grenade tossed into car
The incident in question happened last March in north Minneapolis.