Sports
Lost spring sports make a return
The pandemic shut down Minnesota high school spring sports in 2020 before they got started. All are well into this season already.
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and mainly clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball standout Rollins to transfer; Samedy named All-America
Adanna Rollins, who graduated in December, still has two years of eligibility remaining.
Twins
Live: Twins try to avoid sweep. Follow play-by-play on Gameview
Tap here for play-by-play updates, statistics and more from today's Twins game vs. the Athletics.
Nfl
George Floyd's family defends Raiders after backlash over tweet
Philonise Floyd sent out a statement supporting the Raiders' tweet after it received angry responses from many people on Twitter.