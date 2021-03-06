More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and mainly clear ahead of a warm start to the week
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Wild
Wild comes unglued in 5-2 loss at Arizona to end road trip
Ahead 2-0 early, the Wild lost its way and did not recover, settling for a split with the Coyotes that sent the Wild home 1-2-1 from its four-game road trip.
Local
Fatal shooting reported near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
One person died after being taken to a hospital.
Sports
Scoggins: Basketball coaching change next logical step for Coyle
Following an uneven, unsuccessful season for the Gophers men's basketball team, a coaching change is inevitable.
Chauvin Trial
Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
The trial is set to start, but ruling on 3rd-degree murder charge brings uncertainty.