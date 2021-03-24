More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Centennial girls' hockey eliminated from state tournament by COVID-19
A quarantine issue also led the Lakeville North girls' basketball team to forfeit a section final game against Rosemount.
Chauvin Trial
What you need to know about the trial of Derek Chauvin
Here are answers to questions you may have about the trial in the killing of George Floyd and how to watch it live.
Local
Activism is on the rise in Minnesota's Asian American communities
Long silent about racist slurs and slights, young people are speaking out.
Wild
Parise misses Wild game after going on COVID-19 protocol list
The veteran left winger was replaced in the lineup by Joseph Cramarossa.
Evening forecast: Low of 31; mostly cloudy with rain ending
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.