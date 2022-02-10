More from Star Tribune
St. Paul reveals early plans for 1.5-mile river balcony
The proposed promenade is part of a greater plan to connect residents and downtown with the Mississippi River.
Evening forecast: Low of 30; breezy with precip, including a chance of up to an inch of snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis North High School student, 15, dies after shooting
He was seriously injured by gunfire on Wednesday.
Wolves
After improved play, Timberwolves stay silent at NBA trade deadline
The Wolves didn't want to sacrifice future assets or disrupt the chemistry of the current team.
Local
Student seriously wounded during deadly Richfield school shooting is ID'd
The student who was killed last week was eulogized Wednesday.