Wolves
Edwards says 'come support' Wolves to LGBTQ community
The team's Pride Night comes against a backdrop of two events that have impacted its relationship with LGBTQ fans in recent months.
Minneapolis
Five new members join Minneapolis school board
One of the board's big tasks this year is picking a new superintendent.
Loons
Aurora goaltender Fuller announces retirement from soccer
Sarah Fuller, famous for her football kicking at Vanderbilt, was a key player for the Aurora in their inaugural season.
Sports
Vikings place right tackle O'Neill on injured reserve
Brian O'Neill injured his calf in Sunday's loss to the Packers. Going on injured reserve means he must sit out four games, likely ending his season.
Nation
Pa. state police brief on Idaho suspect capture
A criminology graduate student arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited to Idaho to face charges. Read the latest on the case here.