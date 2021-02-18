More from Star Tribune
Politics
Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm 'to be a good dad'
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his family on vacation to Cancun, Mexico, this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm, drawing criticism from leaders in both parties and potentially damaging his political ambitions.
Gophers
U volleyball prodigy Shaffmaster's first surprise was committing in 8th grade
Freshman Melani Shaffmaster felt at home from the moment she set foot on the Minnesota campus, and has quickly beoame an integral part of the lineup.
Ted Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze
Cruz acknowledged on Thursday that he had traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week.
Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars
A NASA rover has landed on Mars in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.