Randball
Mike Zimmer tries to douse QB gossip, says Kirk Cousins is 'our guy'
During a Friday appearance on NFL Network, the Vikings head coach reiterated that the team is quite happy with Cousins.
Evening forecast: Low of -3; cloudy and dangerously cold
The below-zero temps are the first in the Twin Cities since late December.
Did the Proud Boys help coordinate the Capitol riot? Yes, U.S. suggests
Prosecutors have left hints that they believe a measure of planning went into disrupting the certification of the presidential vote.
Pelosi: House laser focused on relief package
After a White House meeting with President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic committee chairs aim to put his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on a fast track to becoming law.
66 people rescued from ice floes on Wisconsin bay
The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin.