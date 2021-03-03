More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 29, with plenty of clouds and melting
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Bloomington considers banning conversion therapy for minors, vulnerable adults
Eight other cities across the state have banned the discredited practice.
Puck Drop
Gophers senior Grace Zumwinkle on All-WCHA first team
League regular-season champion Wisconsin had three-first team honorees, while runner-up Minnesota Duluth had two.
Twins
Cruz arrives with homer, but Red Sox bomb 14-6; Colome hit hard
Bobby Dalbec homered twice for Boston, which broke open the game with four runs in the third inning and eigh in the fourth.
Wild
Parise a healthy scratch for Wild after miscue in Monday night's loss
Coach Dean Evason's decision became clear when Zach Parise idled on the side during the Wild's pregame session in Las Vegas and did not participate in line rushes.