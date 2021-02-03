More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis group gets a chilly thrill with daily dips in Lake Harriet
The park police have discouraged the practice, but haven't stopped it yet.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; snow shower with 1 inch to 3 inches of wet snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Wild
'It's a bad hit. It looks bad:' Fiala returns to Wild after suspension
After sitting out three games, the right winger moves back into the lineup Thursday for a finale of a four-game set against Colorado.
Business
Whittier neighborhood property being redeveloped in first-of-kind deal with Mpls.
Deal should help a minority resident buy small business property in Whittier
Coronavirus
Minn. COVID vaccine waiting list to target priority groups
Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine registration system will evolve to help answer a pressing question: When is it my turn in line?