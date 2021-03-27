More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers roll into regional final with 7-2 rout of Nebraska Omaha
The Gophers face MSU Mankato for a Frozen Four berth on Sunday.
High Schools
Long shot, lone goal: Eastview pulls mild upset with 1-0 victory over Stillwater
A shot from the blue line provided the game's only goal and Lightning goalie Angie Lombardi posted her sixth shutout of the season.
High Schools
Minnetonka, Andover, Eastview advance to Class 2A girls' hockey semis
The Skippers needed overtime to get past Alexandria; defending state champion Andover rolled along with a 4-0 victory over Farmington.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; cloudy, with passing showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
High Schools
Defending 2A champ Andover stakes a lead, powers past Farmington
Sophomore center Ella Boerger scored twice in the first period as the Huskies moved to the semifinals with a 4-0 victory.