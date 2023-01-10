More from Star Tribune
South Metro Murder charge: Man shot pregnant woman at Amazon site in Lakeville; their newborn clings to life
Minneapolis Charges: Man on 9th floor threw dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
Business
Fairview, Sanford execs: If University of Minnesota opposes merger, it could repurchase teaching hospital
With the public overture, Sanford and Fairview are trying to show their willingness to move forward with a deal with or without the university.
Wild
Live: Follow the Wild in New York vs. the Rangers on Gameview
The Wild face the Rangers in a rematch of their season-opening game. Tap here for play-by-play, scoring updates and results from around the NHL.
Nation
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
Twins
Correa, Twins agree to six-year, $200M deal with extensions — pending physical
Despite taking a pay cut from last season, the deal will keep Carlos Correa among the 10 highest-paid players in MLB. It also includes up to four additional years based on plate appearances and staying healthy.
Politics
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Hutchinson, who was on medical leave as sheriff since May, has been back on the Met Council payroll since Jan. 2